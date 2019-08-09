Home

Virginia Collins Obituary
A funeral service for Virginia Collins, nee Dalton, 97, Sullivan, will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Collins died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Collins, Sullivan; one daughter, Joyce Haase and husband Robert, Lebanon; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 9, 2019
