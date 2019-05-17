|
Funeral services for Virginia DeWeese Mizer, nee Schaffer, 87, St. Clair, will be held Monday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 19, from 3-8 p.m. and Monday, May 20, after 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Mizer passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Lee DeWeese and wife Marsha, Fayetteville, N.C., and Dale DeWeese and wife Deb, Lonedell; many other relatives and friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 17, 2019
