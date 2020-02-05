|
Virginia "Ginny" Fazzari, nee Schulze, 89, Washington, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Ginny, daughter of the late Louis Schulze and wife Audrey, nee Stewart, was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. On Oct. 16, 1954, she married Frank Fazzari.
Ginny was an avid reader and an accomplished writer. She wrote her own book and penned many original poems. Ginny was passionate about travel and loved working as a motor coach tour guide. Though she traveled often, she always kept close tabs on the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers.
Ginny is survived by her husband, Frank, Washington; children, Steven Fazzari and wife Jasmine, and Nancy Stelmachowicz and husband Greg, all of St. Louis; grandchildren, Renee Fazzari and husband Alex Szabo, Anthony Fazzari and wife Maille Faughnan, Evan Stelmachowicz and wife Angelica, and Noah Stelmachowicz; and her great-grandchildren, Westen and Sierra Szabo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A gathering to meet the family will be held at Zion United Church of Christ, Union, Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Ginny would be pleased if those attending the celebration of her life wear bright colors.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the World Hunger Relief or Camp MoVal.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 5, 2020