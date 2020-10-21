1/1
Virginia H. Nadler
1926 - 2020
- 1926 - 2020 -

Virginia Helene Nadler, 94, Washington, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Cedarcrest Manor, Washington.

Virginia, a cook, was born July 23, 1926, in Augusta, daughter of Oscar Nadler and wife Erna, nee Tuepker. She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church, Augusta.

Virginia loved watching Cardinals baseball, traveling and playing the guitar as a member of the "Nadler Family Band" for many years. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends. Virginia will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Erna Nadler; two brothers, Leland Nadler and Leonard Nadler; and sister, Jeanette Carolyn Stelzer.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Augusta.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m., also at the church.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made payable to Christ Lutheran Church, Augusta.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
OCT
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
