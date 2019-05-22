Virginia Lee DeWeese Mizer, nee Schaffer, 87, Lonedell, departed this life Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Washington.



Virginia was born Aug. 21, 1931, in Rush Island, the daughter of Joseph Schaffer and wife Elizabeth, nee Pohlman. On Nov. 20, 1948, she was united in marriage to William Elbert DeWeese, and four sons came to bless this union. On Nov. 20, 1968, she was united in marriage to Richard Mizer, known to all as Dick, and they were blessed to have 34 years together.



Virginia was a Christian and member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Luebbering. She bought and sold livestock throughout most of her life, and for 20 years was the co-owner of St. Clair Livestock Auction in St. Clair. She was an active, outgoing lady, and when her boys were young she served as a 4-H leader and was active in the St. Clair Saddle Club. She was a charter member and past president of the St. Clair Elks Lodge 2651 Ladies Auxiliary. Virginia was a great cook and loved working in her yard and raising beautiful flowers. In recent years, she enjoyed eating at Linda's Cafe, now known as Finish Line, in Lonedell, where she enjoyed the fellowship of many friends. She was a kind and caring person who would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Her children and grandchildren were truly her pride and joy, and she cherished the time they spent together.



Virginia is survived by two sons, Lee DeWeese and wife Marsha, Fayetteville, N.C., and Dale DeWeese and wife Deb, Lonedell; her special niece, Cindy Elliott and husband Terry, Union; nine grandchildren, Katita Garcia and husband Miguel, Roseboro, N.C., Katrina McCoy and husband Randy, Blowing Rock, N.C., Billy DeWeese and wife Tarlie, Union, Casey Sturges, Tumball, Texas, Matt DeWeese and wife Randi, Union, Justin DeWeese and wife Stacey, St. Clair, Ben Hagerman, Kansas City, Sophia Werth and husband Shaw, Delphi, Ind., and William Hagerman and wife Erin, Lincoln, Ill.; one brother, William Schaffer and wife Loretta, Washington, D.C.; two sisters, Mary Pender, Orlando, Fla., and Joann Portell and husband Steve, St. Charles; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, William DeWeese and Dick Mizer; two sons, William Leon DeWeese and Dennis DeWeese; one great-granchild, Tyler Werth; her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Schaffer; and one brother, Jim Schaffer.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Eric Kunz officiating.



Interment was in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to the .



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on May 22, 2019