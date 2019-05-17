|
A funeral service for Virginia "Jenny" Lee Frede, nee McCoy, 80, Union, will be held Tuesday, May 21, at 11 a.m. at St. Jordan's United Church of Christ, Beaufort.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, from 4-7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Frede passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Frede; one son, Lee Frede, O'Fallon; one daughter, Holly Smardo and husband Dr. Fred "Buzz," Fayetteville, Ark.; many other relatives and friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 17, 2019
