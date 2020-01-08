|
Virginia Petralia, nee Sanazaro, 98, St. Louis, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Virginia was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Petralia, D.D.S; loving mother of Diane Sanazaro, Sister Gloria Petralia, S.S.N.D., Joseph G. Petralia and Carla (Frank) Gianino; dearest grandmother of Dina (Christopher) Swift, Jason Giamarino, Alissa Gianino and Alex Gianino; dear great-grandmother of Haley Swift; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis.
A funeral procession left the funeral home Monday, Jan. 6, at 9:45 a.m. for Mass at Seven Holy Founders Church, Affton, at 10 a.m.
Interment was in Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
The Petralia family was served by Kutis Affton Chapel, St. Louis.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 8, 2020