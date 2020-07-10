1/
Vivienne A. Schwoeppe
2020 - 2020
A graveside service for infant Vivienne Anne Schwoeppe, Marthasville, was held Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery, Marthasville.
Vivienne was born sleeping Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, Jon and Kirstie, nee Carr, Schwoeppe, Marthasville; sisters, Adeline and Amelia; her grandparents, John and Angela Carr, and Donald and Constance Schwoeppe; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.



Published in The Missourian on Jul. 10, 2020.
