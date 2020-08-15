1/1
Wade A. Ameiss
1995 - 2020
Wade Austin Ameiss, 24, Villa Ridge, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Wade was born Oct. 11, 1995, the son of Gary Ameiss and wife Brenda, nee Champlain. He received his education at Washington High School, graduating in 2014. Wade worked as a tower climber for Select Construction. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington. Wade was "all boy." He loved everything that had to do with the outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing, camping, boating, muddin'^or four-wheelin'. He also loved anything that had to do with America and the red, white and blue. He would show his patriotism any chance he had, all the way down to the colors on his hard hat. Wade enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends, and he will be greatly missed.

Wade was preceded in death by his grandparents, "Cowboy"^Bob and Carol Ameiss, and Harold and Goldie Champlain.

He is survived by his parents, Gary and Brenda Ameiss, Villa Ridge; two sisters, Amanda Meyer and husband Danny, Dutzow, and Lila Ameiss and fiance Jon Rusu, Union; one brother, Joel Ameiss and fiancee Bridget Lachance, New Haven; four nieces and nephews whom he adored, Peyton, Reid, Maelee and Marlow; special friend, Amanda; aunts; uncles; cousins; many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Wade Ameiss will be held at a later date.

The Ameiss family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
