1/
Walter Hansel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Walter Hansel, 92, Cedar Hill, formerly of St. Clair, was held Friday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial was in St. Clare Catholic Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation was Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hansel died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Ann Hansel, nee Wendt, Cedar Hill; two sons, Michael Hansel and wife Mae, Lake Sherwood, and Gregory Hansel and wife Heather, Union; three daughters, Jessica Venable and husband Michael, Battlefield, Claudia Fisher, Sullivan, and Tammy McIntire and husband William, Hermann; two stepsons, Michael Raglin and wife Heather, and James Blackburn and wife Nicole, all of Old Monroe; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
11:00 AM
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved