A funeral service for Walter Hansel, 92, Cedar Hill, formerly of St. Clair, was held Friday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial was in St. Clare Catholic Cemetery, St. Clair.

Visitation was Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Hansel died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Ann Hansel, nee Wendt, Cedar Hill; two sons, Michael Hansel and wife Mae, Lake Sherwood, and Gregory Hansel and wife Heather, Union; three daughters, Jessica Venable and husband Michael, Battlefield, Claudia Fisher, Sullivan, and Tammy McIntire and husband William, Hermann; two stepsons, Michael Raglin and wife Heather, and James Blackburn and wife Nicole, all of Old Monroe; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





