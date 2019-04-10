|
|
Wanda Lee Schwentker, nee Rowden, 89, Union, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Clair Nursing Home.
Wanda was born Nov. 27, 1929, in Washington. She was the wife of the late Merlin Schwentker. They were united in marriage May 15, 1949, in Wright City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin Schwentker, Dec. 21, 2004; her father, Donald Rowden; her mother, Edna Rowden Parker; and sister, Donna Gerling.
Wanda is survived by one son, Dwayne Schwentker and wife Ruth; three daughters, Janet Mantle and husband Robbie, Susan Lampkin and husband Harold, and Brenda Gerlemann and husband David, all of Union; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Marland Rowden and wife Barb, Union, and Meryl Rowden and wife Margie, St. Clair; one sister, Linda Sue Null and husband Dickie, Pacific; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A memorial service for Wanda will be held Friday, April 12, at 4:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 882 South Highway 47, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 10, 2019