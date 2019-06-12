Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
100 N. Washington Ave.,
Union, MO
View Map
Wanda L. Sullivan


Wanda L. Sullivan Obituary
June 9, 2019 -

Wanda L. Sullivan, nee Purschke, 76, Union, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, following her brave battle with dementia.

Wanda was the beloved wife of the late James Ronald Sullivan; longtime companion of Doug Hibler, Union; mother of Lori A. Sullivan (G. Todd Rogan) and Jeff (Carolyn) Sullivan; and grandmother of Jack, Olivia and Grace Sullivan, all of Ballwin.

Wanda was the eldest daughter of the late Leo and Jerline Purschke, and is also survived by her siblings, Leo (Betty) Purschke, Mary (Ronnie) Hartzell, Raymond (Kate) Purschke, and Pat (Dave) Schweissguth, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A lifelong resident of Union, Wanda was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1961. She retired from J.C. Penney in 2009. She was devoted to her family, especially delighting in her three grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Oltmann Funeral Home, 103 North Church St., Union, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 100 North Washington Ave., Union.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Sullivan Family Endowment Fund at the Saint Louis Zoo, P.O. Box 790090, St. Louis, MO 63179-9927.

Arrangements are in care of Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, oltmannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Missourian on June 12, 2019
