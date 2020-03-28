|
Wanda R. Kassebaum, nee Patrick, 88, New Haven, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
Mrs. Kassebaum, daughter of the late Roy Patrick and wife Mary, nee Hallows, was born Aug. 26, 1931, in Ferguson. She received her education from Ferguson High School and Missouri Baptist College in Bolivar. On June 9, 1951, she was united in marriage to Vernon Kassebaum, at St. John's Baptist Church in St. John. Her dedication and love for God and her family are how she will be remembered by all who knew her.
Among her survivors are five children, Dennis Kassebaum and wife Sandra, New Haven, Linda Walters and husband Ed, Union, Pamela Heitzmann and husband Tom, Beaufort, June Schmitz and husband Dave, Washington, and David Kassebaum and wife Laura, Branson; sister, Sharon Ruble and husband Don, Innsbrook; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Kassebaum was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Kassebaum; her parents; three brothers, Luther, Norman and Russell Patrick; two grandchildren, Jenny and Tracy Kassebaum; and two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Adrian Heitzmann.
A private family burial was held at Ebenezer Lutheran Church Cemetery, Leslie. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church Cemetery or Ebenezer Lutheran Ladies Aid.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home,Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 28, 2020