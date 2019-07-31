|
Warren A. Riegel, 68, Washington, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.
Warren, son of the late Bernard Riegel and wife Dolores, nee Steinberg, was born March 16, 1951, in Washington. He married Linda A. Jasper Sept. 18, 1971, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Warren was a lifelong outdoorsman and enjoyed all aspects of nature. When he was young, he loved working on the family farm. He often spent time fishing on the Missouri and Bourbeuse rivers with family and friends, and showed his sons the ropes of "deer camp"?in the fall. Warren retired from welding at Clemco after 43 years with the company, starting when it was still Zero. In recent years, he relished the chance to amuse himself by lovingly teasing his grandchildren, whom he adored. Whenever someone in the family had a project that required the aid of some tools, he would gladly turn the project idea into reality in his garage.
Warren was a donor through Mid-America Transplant, part of the Donate Life America Network. Through this final act, 75 other people may be healed or saved.
Warren is survived by his wife, Linda A. Riegel, Washington; three children, Chris Riegel, Amy Riegel, and Robert Riegel and wife Samantha, all of Washington; four siblings, Jeanie Riegel, Washington, Mary Limberg and husband Don, Beaufort, Brenda Schuttenberg and husband Larry, and Lisa Smith and husband Rick, all of Washington; two siblings-in-law, James Jasper and wife Karen, and Jean Bleckman, all of Washington; three grandchildren, Skylar, Connor and Jackson; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Dolores Riegel, and his parents-in-law, Victor and Olivia Jasper.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090.
A private family interment will be held at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery, Washington.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the or .
The Riegel family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on July 31, 2019