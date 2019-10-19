|
Warren "Dean" Carroll, 52, Union, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Dean, son of the late Wayne Carroll and wife Sharon, nee Klenke, was born July 11, 1967, in Kirkwood. Dean attended school in the Union School District, then, attended East Central College, earning a certificate in welding. He married Ellen Barks Gillette May 3, 2014, in Union, and they made their home in Union. Dean was employed as a welder in the construction business. He was very active working as a volunteer for the Union Fire Department, starting with the Boy Scout Explorers at the age of 13. Dean was a member of the Union Fire Department, from 1996 to 2011.
Dean is survived by his wife, Ellen Carroll, Union; two stepsons, Will Gillette and Nick Gillette; one stepdaughter, Katie Gillette; six step-grandchildren; one sister, Wendy Griffin and husband Dave, Union; one brother, Bill Carroll and wife Anne, Union; sister-in-law, Linda Carroll, St. Clair; mother-in-law, Melba Sanders, Sullivan; nieces; nephews; many other friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Sharon Carroll, and one brother, Wayne Carroll Jr.
Visitation for Dean was held Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Carroll family.
The Carroll family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 19, 2019