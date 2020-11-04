Warren Gorden Huff Sr., 84, Lonedell, departed this life Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in St. Clair, surrounded by the love of his family.
Warren was born Jan. 15, 1936, in Lonedell, the son of George Huff and wife Blanche May, nee Gault. On Sept. 4, 1954, he was united in marriage to Rosemary Phillips, and two sons came to bless this union. In later years, he was married and blessed to have another son. For the past 28 years, he shared his life with his wife, Joyce Ann Huff, nee Rector.
Warren was a Christian and past member of Elmwood Baptist Church in Lonedell. He was a member of Easter Lodge 575 A.F.&A.M., having been initiated Sept. 9, 1958, passed Oct. 17, 1958, and raised Nov. 25, 1958. During his working years, he was employed by McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, retiring after 35 years of service to the company. He also was a retiree of International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Local 837, St. Louis. Since his retirement, he enjoyed many pastimes and hobbies, but especially enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales. Fishing and hunting, especially with his sons, was another of his hobbies. Warren was a kind and friendly man who would willingly lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He cherished his grandchildren and was happiest when they were spending time together.
Warren is survived by his sons, Warren G. Huff Jr., known to all as Spike, and wife Janis, Lonedell, Kenneth J. Huff and wife Cathy, and George P. Huff, all of St. Clair; his wife of 28 years, Joyce Huff, Lonedell; Joyce's daughter, Lorie Clardy and husband Mike, Aurora; eight grandchildren, Rosemary Grenn, known to all as Rosey, and husband David, St. Clair, Rachel Vance and husband Darrell, Lonedell, Michael Huff and wife Lisa, and Amanda Huff, all of St. Clair, Kinsey Huff, Sullivan, Cecelia Huff, St. Louis, Brandy Coulter and husband Rich, Aurora, and Heather Boggio, Washington; three siblings, Carroll Huff, Lonedell, Barbara Lewis, Union, and Bonnie Marsh and husband Mike, Lonedell; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Huff; his parents, George and Blanche Huff; and two siblings, Kenneth L. Huff Sr. and Brenda Turner.
Visitation was held Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with Masonic services at 7:30 p.m.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Elmwood Baptist Church, Lonedell, with the Rev. Tom Rudloff officiating.
Interment was in Elmwood Cemetery, Lonedell.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.