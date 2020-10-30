1/
Warren Huff Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Warren Huff Sr., 84, Lonedell, were held Thursday, Oct. 29 at Elmwood Baptist Church, Lonedell, at 10 a.m.
The burial was held at Elmwood Cemetery, Lonedell.
Visitation was Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Thursday at 9 a.m. at the church until the time of service.
Mr. Huff passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
He is survived by three sons, Spike Huff and wife Janice, Lonedell, Kenneth J. Huff and wife Cathy, and George P. Huff, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved