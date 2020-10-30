Funeral services for Warren Huff Sr., 84, Lonedell, were held Thursday, Oct. 29 at Elmwood Baptist Church, Lonedell, at 10 a.m.

The burial was held at Elmwood Cemetery, Lonedell.

Visitation was Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Thursday at 9 a.m. at the church until the time of service.

Mr. Huff passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

He is survived by three sons, Spike Huff and wife Janice, Lonedell, Kenneth J. Huff and wife Cathy, and George P. Huff, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





