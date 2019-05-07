Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Warren Wiedemann Sr. Obituary
A funeral Mass for Warren Wiedemann Sr., 82, Krakow, will be Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, May 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. following a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Wiedemann died Friday, May 3, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Wiedemann, Krakow; one son, Warren Wied-emann Jr. and wife Paula, West Plains; four daughters, Marilyn Lanning and husband Bob, Washington, Wendy Wiedemann-Hudson and husband Robert, St. Louis, Mary Catherine Downen and husband Phil, St. Charles, and Mary-Jo Roessler and husband Mike, St. Peters; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 7, 2019
