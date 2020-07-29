1/1
Wayne A. Gerdel
1937 - 2020
Wayne Allen Gerdel, 82, Moselle, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home.

Wayne, son of the late Allen Gerdel and wife Sarah Jane (Miller), was born Sept. 9, 1937, in St. Louis. On Oct. 17, 1964, he was united in marriage to Margaret Ann Moss in Pine Lawn.

As a structural steel estimator and architect, he contributed to several buildings in St. Louis City that he loved. After his retirement, he designed and built a home for Margaret and himself.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Gerdel, Moselle; five children, Tina Mitchell and husband Clay, Cedar Hill, David Gerdel and wife Debra, Fayetteville, Ark., Elizabeth Stone and husband Dennis, Navarre, Fla., Melvyn Gerdel, Boise, Idaho, and Vernon Gerdel and wife Amy, Moselle; three brothers, Norman Gerdel, California state, Mel Gerdel, Kennett, and Dennis Gerdel and wife Lydia, Elizabethtown, Pa.; one sister, Carol Broderick, Herculanium; 13 grandchildren, Alexis Russell-Stone, Jason Mitchell, Joel Mitchell, Alissa Ralston, Amanda Gerdel, Holden Sarda, Nikolaus Gerdel, Dustin Lewis, Tyler Lewis, Kasey Kroeck, Maelina Gerdel, Madaline Gerdel and Kyle Kroeck; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by one son, Theodore Gerdel; his parents, Allen and Sarah Jane Gerdel; and three sisters, Betty Lou Gerdel, Arlene Mertz and Jane Gerdel.

A graveside service was held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation are preferred.

Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
