Wayne Edward Brown, 92, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by the love of his family.



Wayne was born Dec. 15, 1926, in St. Clair, the son of Edward Willie Brown and wife Anna Alma Louise, nee Banderman. On Jan. 19, 1947, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Margaret Tiemann, and two children came to bless this union.



Wayne was proud to have served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army, entering April 6, 1945, and receiving his honorable discharge Dec. 31, 1946. During his working years, he was employed for 20 years at KSH in High Ridge. He then went to work at Watlow Electric in St. Louis, retiring after seven years with the company. Wayne's passion was farming, and he was a lifelong farmer, working the farm as he also worked full time. He worked on the family farm and took over the farming operation, continuing to farm as long as his health allowed. He raised hogs, cattle, crops and hay. He passed his love of farming on to his children and grandchildren, and some are still actively farming.



He was an outgoing man and member of the Angus Association, Duroc Association, past president of the 4-H Extension Council, past board member of the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission and past 4-H leader. He was proud to have been the recipient of the Century Farm Award, presented by the Missouri Extension Center. Wayne enjoyed working with the youth in 4-H and was instrumental in the founding of the Rockford 4-H Club, which is still active today. In recent years, he enjoyed playing pinochle with friends and was an avid Cardinals baseball fan. Nothing was more important to Wayne than the time he spent with his family. The wonderful memories created throughout his life will remain in their hearts forever.



Wayne is survived by his daughter, Diane Geisert and husband Andrew, St. Clair; four grandchildren, Christopher Geisert and wife Kara, Liberty, Timothy Geisert and girlfriend Coleen Dunn, St. Clair, Megan Sanders and husband Josh, Labadie, and Meredith Carter and husband Kevin, Osage Beach; one sister, Alice Hildebrand and husband Hank, St. Clair; one sister-in-law, Rosemary Brown, St. Clair; eight great-grandchildren; his special friend Doris Anderson, Stanton; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Brown; one son, Judge Michael Brown; one grandson, Mark Robert Wayne Brown; his parents, Edward and Anna Brown; his stepmother, Clara Brown; two brothers, Carl and Virgil Brown; and two sisters, Mildred Lawrence and Verna Bach.



With a generous heart, Wayne gifted his earthly body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to the Rockford Rebels 4-H Club.



Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on July 17, 2019