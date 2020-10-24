Wayne Houston Stevens, 87, formerly of Lonedell, passed away at home, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
He was looked after in his final months by the Carmack family in their home, where they were his primary caregivers. We will be forever grateful for their selfless care over those precious, but difficult months. They received the assistance of Vitas Hospice, for which we are very grateful.
Wayne was born Jan. 2, 1933, to Homer Stevens and wife Ava, nee Kaiser. Wayne was employed by Shade Tree Service Company for 3^ decades as a foreman, tree trimmer and sky worker operator, receiving many awards for safety and top production. He retired in 1987. Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. He greatly enjoyed traveling with his wife of 37 years, Gwen Stevens, nee Fieser. They traveled extensively throughout the south and western states. He loved his 27-acre farm, located in Lonedell, that he developed from wooded ground into a showcase small stock farm. They resided there for 33 years, and he was well known throughout the community as always willing to lend a hand. He entertained groups of grade school children having field trips to learn about caring for rabbits, sheep and dairy goats. Wayne was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1953 to 1955. He was a member of American Legion Hall 347 and V.F.W. Post 284, in St. Clair.
The oldest of four children, he is survived by his brother, Richard Stevens, St. Clair; his sister, Virta Mae Roskowski, St. James; two sons, Bruce Stevens and wife Debbie, Louisiana, Mo., and Larry Stevens and wife Terry, St. Clair; his two daughters, Melissa Noce and husband William "Bill," Bloomsdale, and Tamara Bengs and husband Daryl, Arlington, Texas; and his two stepchildren, Matthew Brown, Bowling Green, Fla., and Carrie Carmack and husband Christopher, Dittmer. His also is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives, many friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Leonard and Wanda Hodges, Cuba, Mo.; his dear brother-in-law, Otto "Junior" Roskowski; his sister-in-law, Charlotte Stevens; his grandson, Joshua Stevens, Louisiana, Mo.; many other precious family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's honor can be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School at https://give.stjo.org
or the St. Labre Indian School at https://give.stlabre.org
. Donations are appreciated.
The family will be having a private celebration of life at their home.
