A funeral service for Wayne Hendrix, 75, St. Clair will be Monday, Sept. 30, at noon at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. to the time of the funeral at the funeral home.
Mr. Hendrix died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Donna Hendrix, St. Clair; three stepchildren, Shelley Bethel and husband Kory, St. Clair, Wyatt Otten and wife Melissa, St. Clair, and Renee Steward and husband Joe, Springfield; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 24, 2019