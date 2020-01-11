|
Wayne Lee Winchester, 76, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home, with his loving wife holding his hand. Wayne was born Dec. 1, 1943, in St. Louis, the son of Raymond George Winchester and wife Jewell May, nee Greeley. On Dec. 12, 1964, he was united in marriage to Sharon Jean Butler, and four sons came to bless this union.
Wayne was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Union. During his working career, he was employed by Daimler Chrysler Corporation in Fenton, working as a paint mixer for many years. He loved classic cars and was especially fond of his 1958 Pontiac. He also enjoyed collecting knives and coins. Wayne and Sharon loved to travel across the country, traveling to the Smoky Mountains, Butchart Gardens in British Columbia, and they especially enjoyed their trip to Seattle, Wash., to visit Brad, stopping at every site along the way. What meant most to him was time spent with his family. His children and grandchildren held a very special place in his heart, as he did in theirs.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Sharon Winchester, St. Clair; four sons, Jeff Winchester and wife Jennifer, Union, Bryon Winchester, Washington, Greg Winchester, St. Charles, and Brad Winchester and wife Melissa, Seattle, Wash.; his grandchildren, Ethan and Dylan Winchester, both of Union; one brother, Doug Winchester, High Ridge; one sister, Shirley Boyd, Dittmer; one sister-in-law, Betty Sullentrup and husband Tim, Edwardsville, Ill.; one brother-in-law, Charles Brown, St. Charles; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Jewell Winchester; one brother, Ray Winchester; and one sister, Sharon Wallace.
Funeral services were held at noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with Guy Boyd officiating.
A private committal will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Union.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 11, 2020