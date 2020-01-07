Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Winchester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Winchester

Send Flowers
Wayne Winchester Obituary
A funeral service for Wayne Winchester, 76, St. Clair, will be Thursday, Jan. 9, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Winchester died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Winchester, nee Butler, St. Clair; four sons, Jeff Winchester and wife Jennifer, Union, Bryon Winchester, Washington, Greg Winchester, St. Charles, and Brad Winchester and wife Melissa, Seattle, Wash.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -