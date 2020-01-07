|
A funeral service for Wayne Winchester, 76, St. Clair, will be Thursday, Jan. 9, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Winchester died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Winchester, nee Butler, St. Clair; four sons, Jeff Winchester and wife Jennifer, Union, Bryon Winchester, Washington, Greg Winchester, St. Charles, and Brad Winchester and wife Melissa, Seattle, Wash.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 7, 2020