A funeral service for Welton "Pete" Brison, 77, Robertsville, will be Saturday, June 8, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Brison died Monday, June 3, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Rosie Brison, nee Generally, Robertsville; three sons, Welton John Brison and wife Dana, Chesterfield, the Rev. Billy Brison and wife Muriel, Berger, and Kenneth Brison and wife Sharon, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on June 7, 2019
