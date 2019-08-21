|
|
Wilbert "Wil" Baumker, 80, San Carlos, Calif., formerly of Washington, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Wil was born Oct. 25, 1938, to Anthony Baumker and wife Johanna, nee Mueller. Wil loved baseball. He played for Ray DeGreeff at St. Francis Borgia High School, American Legion baseball, and later played professional baseball with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. He later graduated from Southeast Missouri State University, and received a master's degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in psychiatric social work.
Wil is survived by his wife of 49 years, Annette. They were planning a Mediterranean cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his twin brother, Gilbert Baumker and wife Margie; one sister, Louise Leger; nieces, Michelle Batson and husband Dave, Stacey Homyk and husband Chris, and Kelly Renkemeyer and husband Joe, Lori Leger Rydel and husband Karl, Lisa Palmer Leger and husband Ron, and Valerie Holtmeier and the late Tom Leger; nephew, Ryan Baumker and wife Jodi; and great-nieces and -nephews, Michael and Luke Leger, Gabby Holtmeier, Zack and Lynsey Batson, Elizabeth and Eli Homyk, Lydia, Ethan and Lauren Renkemeyer, Heidi and Harriet Baumker. Wil was visiting more great-nieces and -nephews in Utah at the time of his passing. They include Sienna and Mila Leger Rydell, and Drew and Sydney Palmer Leger.
One of his favorite sayings was "If not now, then when?" Wil and Annette spent one summer backpacking through Europe and in May, the Grand Canyon. At the conclusion of their Grand Canyon trip, Wil told Annette, "If this is our last trip, it was the best."
Thank you for being in our lives. We will never forget you.
Services are pending.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 21, 2019