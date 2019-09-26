|
|
Wilford Henry Twiehaus, fondly known as "Wimpy," 94, Warrenton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at New Florence Care Center.
Wimpy was a lifelong resident of Warren County. He was born March 19, 1925, in Wright City, to Robert H. Twiehaus and wife Mabel, nee Minning.
Wimpy was married to Ethel Lee Wilson Jan. 30, 1943. He and Ethel spent 69 wonderful years together before her passing in 2012. Wimpy served our country in the U.S. Army in 1944, then returned to Warren County and worked as a truck driver for Binkley, Permaneer and McClain Lime Quarry. He was very involved with the Khoury League baseball, where he served as a coach for his son Mike's team. Wimpy also was an umpire. He was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ and the Optimist Club in Warrenton. Wimpy loved to watch the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and also was a great supporter of the Big Red Boosters for the Warrenton High School Athletic program. He started and was the caretaker of the Binkley Woods Park in Warrenton. Wimpy enjoyed playing pinochle with his good friends Charlie and Bev Moore, and his sister Marie Moore. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Wimpy is survived by his children, Sharon Bakameyer and husband Lester, Mike Twiehaus and wife DeeDee, and Terri Lenzenhuber and husband Tom; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Marie Moore; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ethel Twiehaus; one son, Gerald Twiehaus; parents, Robert and Mabel Twiehaus; four brothers, Lawrence, Melvin, Bobby and Louis Twiehaus; two sisters, Gladys Walterman and Dorothy Wright; and one grandchild, Michael Lenzenhuber.
Visitation was held Monday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Friedens UCC at 10 a.m.
Burial followed at Wright City Cemetery.
Memorial donations to Agape of Warrenton, Friedens UCC or Meals on Wheels are preferred.
Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.
The family was served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 26, 2019