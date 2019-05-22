William Henry Cottrell Sr., known to most as Bill, 86, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, May 16, 2019, in New Haven.



Bill was born May 21, 1932, in Dillard, the son of Earl Escoe Cottrell and wife Lena, nee Webb. As a young man, he was united in marriage to Veda Downing and blessed to have four children.



Bill was a Christian believing in the Lord as his Savior. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, entering in 1947, and receiving his honorable discharge July 20, 1954. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 2482 of St. Clair. Bill was a truck driver by trade and a retiree of Teamsters Local 688 of St. Louis. He had driven over the road for various companies, but worked the longest for Tastee Bread Company. Since his retirement, he enjoyed spending time four-wheeling with family and friends. Hunting was another of his pastimes, as was listening to country music. His family was his pride and joy, and he cherished the time they spent together.



Bill is survived by three daughters, Mona Gardener, St. Louis, Lisa Volkman and husband Daniel, Washington, and Michele Droege and husband Steven, St. Louis; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, his companion, Mary Evans, St. Clair; one brother-in-law; one sister-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



Bill was preceded in death by his son, William H. Cottrell Jr.; his parents; five brothers, Medford, Burton, Roy, Vencil and Ronald Cottrell; and five sisters, Helen Robinson, Lois Turnbough, twins, Wilma Crabtree and Rilma Wilkinson and Norman Hogan.



Visitation was held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Wayne Leftridge officiating.



Interment, with full military honors, was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



Memorials may be made to V.F.W. Post 2482, St. Clair.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on May 22, 2019