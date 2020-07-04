1/1
Willa D. Haley
1931 - 2020
Willa Dean Haley, nee Smith, 89, Lee's Summit, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.

She was born April 3, 1931, in Rector, Ark., the daughter of Clyde and Nora (Dudley) Smith. Willa was united in marriage to Lee Roy Haley, and to this union four children were born.

Willa graduated from Greenway High School in 1948. She worked at Crystal City High School for 25 years. Willa was known as Grandma to all the students. She enjoyed spending her time oil painting. Willa was a member of the Church of Christ since 1952. She went on many mission trips to Jamaica to spread the word.

Survivors include her children, Linda Hyde and husband Jerald, Dana Snider and husband Johnny, and Russell Haley and wife Sandy; grandchildren, Eric Snider, John Scott Snider, Jeff Snider, Danny Snider, Jennifer Hyde Ivey, Amanda Hyde Marks, Jamie Haley Combs, Tiffany Haley, Annie Barron, Christy Haley and Tracie Haley Hulsey; 32 great-grandchildren; sister, Glenna Fay Smith Cantrell; brother, Jim Smith; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde William Smith; mother, Nora Bell Smith; husband, Lee Roy Haley; son, Barry Lynn Haley; grandson, Michael Haley; and brothers, Roy Smith, Alfred Smith and Ezra Smith.

A funeral service was held Thursday, July 2, at 2 p.m. at Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home, Piggott, Ark., with Don Bahr officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service at 1 p.m.

Burial was in Piggott Cemetery, Piggott, Ark. Pallbearers were Blake Revelle, Aaron Hulsey, Kevin Marks, Brent Ivey, Brayden Sword and Thatcher Ivey.

Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home, Piggott, Ark., was in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home
142 N 3Rd St
Piggott, AR 72454
(870) 598-3469
