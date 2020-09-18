A funeral service for William A. "Bill" Bruns II, 83, St. Clair, will be Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Lonedell.

Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Sept. 29, at the funeral home.

Mr. Bruns died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel Bruns, nee May, St. Clair; three sons, Art Bruns, St. Clair, Eric Bruns and wife Ingrid, Fair Oak Ranch, Texas, and Jim Brins and wife Carol, Cedar Park, Texas; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store