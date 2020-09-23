William Arthur Bruns Jr., known to everyone as Bill, 83, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Washington.



Bill was born June 15, 1937, in St. Louis, the son of William Arthur Bruns Sr. and wife Elizabeth Louise, nee Cordell. On July 19, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ethel Louise May, and three children came to bless this union.



Bill went to St. Clair High School in St. Clair. After graduating from high school in 1955, he went to the University of Missouri, Columbia, and while there joined the Air Force R.O.T.C. He graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture. During his college years, he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. Bill went straight into the Air Force after college, spent three years traveling the world as a housing officer and left after three years as a first lieutenant.



Bill was a Christian and member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Lonedell. After beginning their marriage, Bill and Ethel came back to start their family in St. Clair. Bill began working on the family farm raising beef cattle and growing corn and wheat. He also worked locally as a fifth- grade teacher and bus driver for the St. Clair School District. He was proud to have been a charter member of the St. Clair Volunteer Ambulance Association and one of its first ambulance drivers. He also drove over-the-road trucks for several years.



A beloved family man and generous friend, Bill was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He will be missed immensely by the St. Clair and Franklin County communities. Because of his job experiences, Bill was able to meet all kinds of people throughout his daily adventures. He could talk about any topic at any time. He was well-versed in farming, history, geography, literature and science. You were very lucky if you were one of the people who really had a chance to know him and be his friend.



Bill is survived by his wife, Ethel Bruns, St. Clair; three sons, William Arthur Bruns III, known as Art to most, St. Clair, Archibald Eric Bruns, known as Eric to most, and wife Ingrid, Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, and James Charles Bruns, known as Jim to most, and wife Carol, Cedar Park, Texas; six grandchildren, Chandler Bruns, Denver, Colo., Kelsey Bruns, Lubbock, Texas, Alex Bruns and fiance, Evan Harris, Vancouver, Wash., Madison Bruns, San Jose, Calif., and Jacob Bruns, Cedar Park, Texas; sister, Mary Moore Vieten; brothers- and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and friends and acquaintances all over the world.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth Bruns; two brothers, Joe Harold and Cordell John, known to all as Buck, Bruns; and two brothers-in-law.



Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation.



