May 27, 1936 - Sept. 14, 2020



Dr. William B. "Doc" McHugh, DDS, died peacefully at the home of his best friend of 45 years, Gloria Yanker.



He leaves behind his beloved pup, Maggy; brother, James McHugh (Joanne); children, Bryan McHugh (Sandy), Laura Brozka (Tom), Sharon Scott (John) and Mark McHugh (Carrie); and eight grandchildren; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.



He practiced dentistry for 52 years in St. Louis and Marthasville and was lovingly referred to as "The Best Dentist in Marthasville." Doc touched the lives of many people with his smile, laughter, generosity and zest for life. He did missionary work with the people of Honduras for many years. He loved playing music on his upright bass, but most of all he loved being with his friends at his home on the farm. Doc will be missed by many but never forgotten!



Visitation and a funeral Mass will be held Monday, Sept. 21, at St. Patrick's Old Rock Church, 150 Rock Church Road, Catawissa, MO 63015. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Washington Overseas Mission, P.O. Box 1154, Washington, MO 63090.



Arrangements are in care of Kriegshauser Brothers, St. Louis.





