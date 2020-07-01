William "Willie" B. Parmley, 60, Pacific, passed away suddenly Thursday, June 25, 2020.



Willie was born Aug. 28, 1959, in Granby. He was a 1977 graduate of Pierce City High School where he enjoyed sports. Willie never married; however, he opened his heart to making himself available to others by constantly putting their needs in front of his own.



Willie held various jobs throughout his life, ranging from hauling hay in his early teens, working for Wells Aluminum and Miracle Playground in Monett, to his most recent employer, the Husky Corporation in Pacific. While Willie's most favored pastime was spending time with family and friends, he was a devoted Kansas City Chiefs fan, relishing in this year's Super Bowl win.



Willie was a machine operator with Husky Corporation since July 2017 and a member of Mission Community Church, Pacific, where he gave of his time to events. Most abundantly, Willie also gave the gift of life by being a tissue donor upon his death.



He leaves his five sisters, Janette (Fred) Baxter, Weir Kan., Anna Thornton, Miller, Betty (Brian) Maday, Greenwood, Linda (Barry) Hayse, Pacific, and LaWayne Hedrick, Independence; three brothers, Charlie Hedrick, Raytown, Gene (Tammy) Daniels, Exeter, and Rick (Rebecca) Hedrick, Liberty, Ill.; siblings at heart, Terry and Patty Hall; family cornerstones (uncle and aunt), Ben and Charlene Parmley, Pierce City; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Willie was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice (Parmley) Hedrick-LaMastus; stepfather, Charlie BC Hedrick; maternal grandparents, George and Irene Parmley; and paternal step-grandparents, Mary E. Hedrick, and Charlie and Louise Hedrick.



We'll always cherish Willie's happy nature, trademark peace sign, laughter, orneriness, unending generosity, and simple kindness and goodwill toward all who knew him.



Visitation was scheduled to be held Tuesday, June 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, 709 W. Union St., Pacific. A 7 p.m. funeral service to follow.



A 1 p.m. graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, at Berwick Cemetery, 30044 Holly Road, Pierce City.



The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store