William "Mark" Bierbaum, 55, Washington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.



Mark was born Oct. 15, 1964, in Columbia, to Luther Bierbaum and wife Judith, nee Jett. He received his education in Niskayuna, N.Y., where he graduated in 1982. Mark went on to receive his associate degree in culinary arts and hospitality at the University of Johnson & Wales, in Providence, R.I. After spending much of his life in Ballston, N.Y., Mark made the decision to follow his beloved parents to Washington, where he made a wonderful new life for himself. He was a hard worker and found success as the co-owner of Sharp Maintenance Landscaping for two years. Mark was truly passionate about his many lifelong interests and hobbies. Some might say he was the epitome of a true outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, woodworking, cooking, planting and cultivation, and of course, making messes and wisecracking. He was highly creative, industrious and surprisingly sentimental. Mark enjoyed the time he was given to spend with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.



Mark is survived by his mother, Judy Bierbaum, Washington; one son, Taylor Bierbaum and significant other Grace Johnston, Affton; one daughter, Sgt. Natalie Camarena, USMC, and husband Cid, Meridian, Miss.; one sister, Elizabeth B. Clarke and husband Michael, Wilmette, Ill.; one nephew, Rocco Clarke, Wilmette, Ill.; and dear friend and business partner, Rachel Haller, Washington.



Mark was preceded in death by his father, Luther Bierbaum; one uncle, Leon Bierbaum; and his grandparents, Bernard Jett and wife Gerti, nee Hanke, and Ora Bierbaum and wife Stella, nee McVey.



A private family service was held Friday, Aug. 21.



Memorial donations may be made in honor of Mark to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation or Oltmann Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.



The Bierbaum family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





