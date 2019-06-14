Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Bellerive Gardens Cemetery
740 N Mason Rd
St. Louis, MO
View Map
William "Bill" Britton

Obituary Flowers

William "Bill" Britton Obituary
A graveside service for William "Bill" Britton, 85, Dittmer, formerly of Creve Coeur, was held Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, Creve Coeur.
Burial followed with full military honors.
Mr. Britton died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
He is survived by three sons, Randy Britton and wife Kathy, Union, Scott Britton and wife Kim, Dittmer, and Eric Britton, Lesterville; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on June 14, 2019
