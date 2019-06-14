|
A graveside service for William "Bill" Britton, 85, Dittmer, formerly of Creve Coeur, was held Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, Creve Coeur.
Burial followed with full military honors.
Mr. Britton died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
He is survived by three sons, Randy Britton and wife Kathy, Union, Scott Britton and wife Kim, Dittmer, and Eric Britton, Lesterville; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on June 14, 2019
