William Charles Devine, 71, Pacific, fortified by the last rites, entered into Communion with the Lord Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Pacific.



Bill was born Feb. 15, 1948, to James and Corine Devine. He attended Most Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from Eureka High School in 1967. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. It was during this tour, while stationed in South Korea, that he met and fell in love with his wife, Maria. The two were united in marriage July 23, 1973, at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He always looked back with fond memories on his time in the service in Korea and his lifelong career of over 40 years at Long Ford Sales in Eureka. It was there that he established many relationships that he maintained and treasured throughout his life.



Bill's greatest joy in life was being there for his family. He was meticulous about his yard and could be found most warm days buzzing around on his mower. His life's passion was spending time with his grandsons. He never missed an opportunity to show how much he cared for them. Bill was a member of St. Bridget of Kildare Parish, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and the V.F.W.



Bill is survived by his wife, Maria; son, William (Emily); grandsons, William, Andrew and Maximilian; brothers, James and Joe; sisters, Mary, Katherine, Sue and Dorothy; nieces and nephews; and many special friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Corine Bridget.



Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home, Eureka.



A funeral Mass will be held at St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church, Pacific, Wednesday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m.



He will be interred at the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church will be appreciated. Donations will go toward the completion of the school's playground.



The Devine family is being served by Schrader Funeral Home, Eureka.