William (Bill) Cecil Duncan, 86, Washington and Union, departed this life Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
William (Bill) was born May 5, 1934, to the union of Helen (King) and Cecil Duncan in Rolla. He attended Rolla High School. In 1951, at the age of 17 years old, William enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he would serve on the USS Eversole D-D-789 in the Korean War. In 1955, William received an honorable discharge.
On May 18, 1955, William was united in marriage to Billie Mae (Peterson) of Rolla. The marriage would be blessed with three daughters. On May 30, 1982, William was united with Linda Gail (Clifton) Whitaker of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
During his working years, William was employed by the St. Louis Railroad Freight at Union Station. In 1966, William moved to Union, Mo., to begin work for Ferrell Gas, a propane gas company, from which he would retire in 1986 as general manager.
William loved to hunt and fish with his dear friends, venturing out west and to Canada. He was a Cards baseball and Mizzou football fan through and through but loved all sports. William and Linda enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and especially loved the national parks and the American West. William was a history buff but had a special place in his heart for Native American culture, and was a patron of the St. Joseph Indian School in Chamberlain, S.D. The couple would enjoy traveling to attend his navy ship reunions, which took place in San Diego, Seattle, Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. William believed in giving back to his community and supported causes he cared about by being a Shriner, a Mason, and a member of the V.F.W. and Hope Lodge in Washington.
William never met a stranger and was always ready to make another friend. He loved his family and friends, and spending time with them was what made him genuinely happy. William and Linda were spiritual and worshiped God in their own way.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Helen Duncan; beloved daughter, Alison Fawn; sister, Elenora Carty; nephew, Devin Carty; and very dear friends, Bill Kluesner and Chuck Duncan.
William is survived by his loving wife, Linda Duncan, Washington; two daughters, Victoria Lynn and partner Jeff, Kingston, Wash., and Camille Della and husband Michael, Imperial; two stepsons, Gene Whitaker and wife Fran, Webster Groves, and Cecil Whitaker and wife Sherry, Cedar Hill; one sister, Diana (Duncan) Anglin, Columbia; seven grandchildren, Jamie, Heather, Jacob, Matthew, Sunni, Hayden and Tessa; two great- grandchildren, Greyson and Wyatt; other relatives and many friends.
A private visitation and service for family and friends will be held. Services will be led by Jon Shirrell. Interment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Shriner's Hospital
of St. Louis or St. Joseph Indian School.
Arrangements are by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.