William Duncan
Services for Duncan Will Be Private
Visitation and funeral services for William "Bill" Cecil Duncan, 86, Washington, will be private.
Interment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Mr. Duncan died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Duncan, nee Clifton, Washington; two daughters, Victoria Duncan, Kingston, Wash., and Camille Anderson, nee Duncan, Imperial; two stepsons, Gene Whitaker and wife Fran, Webster Groves; and Cecil Whitaker and wife Sherry, Cedar Hill; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
