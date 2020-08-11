William Duncan

Services for Duncan Will Be Private

Visitation and funeral services for William "Bill" Cecil Duncan, 86, Washington, will be private.

Interment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Mr. Duncan died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Duncan, nee Clifton, Washington; two daughters, Victoria Duncan, Kingston, Wash., and Camille Anderson, nee Duncan, Imperial; two stepsons, Gene Whitaker and wife Fran, Webster Groves; and Cecil Whitaker and wife Sherry, Cedar Hill; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store