William "Bill" Emil Feth, 73, Beaufort, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.



Bill, son of the late Frank Feth and wife Bernice, nee Fechtler, was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Beaufort. He received his education at St. Joseph Neier Catholic School and Union High School. Bill resided in Beaufort, where he worked as a farmer. He was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Bill enjoyed hunting, country music and watching old Western movies and comedies on TV. He had a sweet tooth that could always be fixed by a Snickers and a Pepsi, although he was known to indulge on chocolate-covered cherries at Christmas. Bill had a great sense of humor and a special ability to bring happiness to everyone around him. His pride and joy were his numerous nieces and nephews (great- and great-great too)! Bill loved being with his family, and he cherished every minute he got to spend with them.



Bill is survived by one sister, Jane Oehlert, Manchester; one brother, Theo Feth and wife Doris, Beaufort; eight nieces and nephews, Diane Ray and husband Greg, Wildwood, Greg Kloeppel and wife Michele, Chesterfield, Stan Kloeppel and wife Kim, Gerald, Phyliss Fink and husband Mike, Union, Douglas Feth and wife Inez, Gerald, Karen Bleckman and husband Phillip, Leslie, Timothy Feth and wife Denise, Union, and Dewayne Feth and wife Theresa, Beaufort; 18 great-nieces and -nephews; 19 great-great-nieces and -nephews; many other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bernice Feth, and one great-nephew, Nick Bleckman.



A funeral Mass was held Saturday, Sept. 12, at noon at St. Joseph Neier Church, Union.



Burial followed in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Masses.



The Feth family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store