William Francis Hemann, 73, Union, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Union.
Bill, son of the late Clarence Henry Hemann and wife Jeanne Opal, nee Nelson, was born Oct. 18, 1945, in St. Louis. Bill attended East Central College. He was united in marriage to Gwendolyn Price Feb. 4, 1967, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in High Ridge. The couple made their home in High Ridge and moved to Union in 1976. Bill was employed at Chrysler Automotive, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Missouri Baptist Hospital. He was later employed at Nestle, and retired from Vi-Jon in 2010. Bill was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Union. He loved sports, NASCAR and animals. He enjoyed nature and taking walks.
Bill is survived by his wife, Gwen Hemann, Union; one son, Kevin Hemann, Florida state; three daughters, Gretchen Post, Ballwin, Jennifer Cahill and husband Mike, Leslie, and Kathy Jackson and husband Joe, Creve Coeur; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five sisters, Donna Strieder, Moline, Ill., Barbara Kaumans and husband Dale, Lafayette, Calif., Mary Lou Hemann, Mary Beth Schulte and husband Mark, all of Lake Lotawana, and Patricia Martineau and husband Scott, Utah state; one brother, Mike Hemann, High Ridge; one sister-in-law, Eileen Hemann, Oakville; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Jack Post; his parents; one brother, Jerry Hemann; nephew, Jerry Hemann; and brother-in-law, Henry Strieder.
A funeral Mass was held Friday, Aug. 30, at Immaculate Conception Church, Union, with the Rev. Joe Post officiating.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Immaculate Conception Church or School, or to .
The Hemann family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 4, 2019