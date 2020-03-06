Home

William Holmes Obituary
A funeral service for William Holmes, 88, Beaufort, was held Friday, March 6, at 3 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment was in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Pacific.
Visitation was Friday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Holmes died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He is survived by one son, Gary S. Holmes, Beaufort; two daughters, Dinah Kay Strader, and Debra L. Wheeler and husband Dennis, all of Beaufort; one stepson, Chris Garret, Sullivan; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 6, 2020
