Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
William Horst Obituary
A funeral service for William Horst, 81, Union, will be Friday, Nov. 1, at 9:30 a.m. at Kutis Funeral Home South County Chapel, Mehlville.
Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Horst died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Roger Horst, and Christopher Horst and wife Karla; three daughters, Laura Mettes and husband John, Terri Horst, and Wendy Todd and husband Brian; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Kutis Funeral Home South County Chapel, Mehlville.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 29, 2019
