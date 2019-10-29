|
A funeral service for William Horst, 81, Union, will be Friday, Nov. 1, at 9:30 a.m. at Kutis Funeral Home South County Chapel, Mehlville.
Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Horst died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Roger Horst, and Christopher Horst and wife Karla; three daughters, Laura Mettes and husband John, Terri Horst, and Wendy Todd and husband Brian; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Kutis Funeral Home South County Chapel, Mehlville.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 29, 2019