William Joseph "Bill" Looney, 84, St. Albans, passed away with his loved ones at his side, Sunday, March 8, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield.
Bill^ was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to so many. Bill lived a long, happy life. He was the consummate gentleman, kind, caring and always wanting everyone around him to be happy.
He was a graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia, member and past president of the Missouri Alpha chapter of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. His crowning achievement was as a founding partner of Stylemaster Apparel, Inc., in Union, a company that he and his partner founded and built from the ground up in 1982. That company is still thriving today as a result of Bill's hard work, smarts and dedication over the years.
Outside of work, he adored his wife, Claire; son, Christopher; his daughter-in-law, Mindy; and his three grandchildren. Their happiness and success brought him the most joy of all. Bill loved dogs, and always had a dog by his side. Dogs always seemed to take to Bill. He never seemed to meet one that didn't love him right back.
Bill is survived by his son, Christopher and wife Mindy; his sister, Mary Elizabeth (McMillan); and his grandsons, Christopher, Cole and Clay.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Claire; his parents, Harvey and Elva; and his twin sister, JoAnn.
A graveside service at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery will be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the APA of Missouri, Stray Rescue of St. Louis, or a local animal shelter.
Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at schrader.com.
Arrangements were in care of Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 14, 2020