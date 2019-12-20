|
A funeral service for William "Hadley" Johnson, 91, Lonedell, will be Friday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Horine Cemetery, Richwoods.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 26, from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Dec. 27, at the funeral home,
Mr. Johnson died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
He is survived by four daughters, Resa Dutton and husband Thomas, Festus, Wanda McCoy, Lonedell, Linda Walker and husband Keith, Robertsville, and Sandy Price and companion Boyd Love, Sullivan; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 20, 2019