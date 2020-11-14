- 1938 - 2020 -



William "Bill" Kirk Crume, 82, peacefully passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home.



Bill was born Feb. 22, 1938, in Carrollton, Ky., to William Crume and wife Jane. He contracted scarlet fever while an infant and became profoundly deaf for the rest of his life. Bill built his life around a passion for art and his faith in Jesus Christ from a young age. He attended the Gallaudet School for the Deaf in St. Louis until 1956 and then attended St. James High School in St. James, graduating in 1960. Bill attended Gallaudet College, now Gallaudet University, in Washington, D.C., and graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in commercial art. Upon graduation, he worked for the Vitro Corporation as an illustrator.



On Feb. 14, 1969, Bill married Louise Lepka of Cleveland, Ohio. They were married for 44 years and raised their family in the Washington, D.C., area. Bill worked at Vitro Corporation until he retired in 1994. He and Louise then relocated to Cleveland, Ohio. Bill worked a second career as a store associate and illustrator for Giant Eagle Foods in Westlake.



Upon retirement from Giant Eagle and the passing of Louise, Bill relocated to St. Louis, to rekindle a relationship with childhood friend Sharon Schwarz, who he knew from their days at the Gallaudet School for the Deaf in St. Louis.



Bill was an active member of many churches of different denominations throughout his life. He was a passionate scholar of the Bible, an avid religious teacher, and a regular host for Bible game shows at religious conferences. Bill was very active with the St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Cleveland, where he served as an RCIA teacher and became a fourth level Knight of Columbus. He also was most recently a member of St. Richard's Catholic Church in St. Louis.



Bill was known for his sarcastic wit and sense of humor; he enjoyed making people laugh.



Bill is survived by his fiancee, Sharon Schwarz; older son, Peter Crume and wife Kristen, and their two daughters, Cayla and Samantha, Decatur, Ga.; younger son, Philip Crume and wife Julia, Elkhart, Ind.; younger sister, Sue (Fred), their three daughters, Christa (Peter), Sara (Scott) and Lora (David), and their children; youngest sister, Betty (Rick), their daughter, Leah (Jason), and their children; and youngest brother, Jim (Debbie), their children, Robert (Danae) and Jenni (David), and their children.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; parents; and younger brother, Robert "Bob."



Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, by invitation only in order to minimize risk for attendees due to COVID-19.



The family will provide a link to a streaming video service for those who would like to participate. Sign language interpreters will be provided.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bill may be offered to the Catholic Deaf Society, in care of St Richard's Catholic Church, 11223 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO 63146.



The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





