A service for William Louzader, 81, Washington, was held Monday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Intombment followed in Midlawn Memorial Mausoleum, Union.
Visitation was Monday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Louzader died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Louzader; three sons, Patrick Louzader, DeWayne Twidwell, and Derek Louzader and wife Jamie; one daughter, Lana Twidwell; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 5, 2019