1/2
William O. Eckelkamp
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William O. Eckelkamp, 82, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Washington.

Bill, son of the late Raymond Eckelkamp and wife Marie, nee Yenzer, was born Oct. 13, 1938, in Washington. He received his education from St. Francis Borgia High School. On Aug. 3, 1957, he was united in marriage to Eleanor Frankenberg, at St. Francis Borgia Church. He served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Navy. Bill was a member of the Washington Fire Company, a fourth-degree in the Knights of Columbus 1121 and St. Francis Borgia Church.

Among his survivors are his children, Jeffery Eckelkamp and wife Lisa, Krakow, and Jenny Sowa and husband Tony, Washington; siblings, Jane Rembusch and Charles Eckelkamp and wife Dorothy; seven grandchildren, Todd Eckelkamp and wife Mindi, Jessica Maune and husband Kyle, Tanya Sowa and fiance Mark Schnelt, Michelle Stump, Miranda Sowa and fiance Chase Roy, Sam Eckelkamp and Patrick Eckelkamp; three great-grandchildren, Makenna Eckelkamp, Logan Maune and Samantha Maune; in-laws, Marilyn Eckelkamp, Dixie Eckelkamp and Catherine Frankenberg; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Eckelkamp; son, Johnny Eckelkamp; his parents; siblings, Betty Bueker and husband Bob, Earl Eckelkamp, Jerome Eckelkamp, Gene Eckelkamp, and Geneva Witthaus and husband Wimpy; and in-laws, Dwaine Rembusch, Alice Lefholz and husband Sonny, and Laverne Peters and husband Rich.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Borgia Church.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved