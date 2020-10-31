William O. Eckelkamp, 82, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Washington.



Bill, son of the late Raymond Eckelkamp and wife Marie, nee Yenzer, was born Oct. 13, 1938, in Washington. He received his education from St. Francis Borgia High School. On Aug. 3, 1957, he was united in marriage to Eleanor Frankenberg, at St. Francis Borgia Church. He served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Navy. Bill was a member of the Washington Fire Company, a fourth-degree in the Knights of Columbus 1121 and St. Francis Borgia Church.



Among his survivors are his children, Jeffery Eckelkamp and wife Lisa, Krakow, and Jenny Sowa and husband Tony, Washington; siblings, Jane Rembusch and Charles Eckelkamp and wife Dorothy; seven grandchildren, Todd Eckelkamp and wife Mindi, Jessica Maune and husband Kyle, Tanya Sowa and fiance Mark Schnelt, Michelle Stump, Miranda Sowa and fiance Chase Roy, Sam Eckelkamp and Patrick Eckelkamp; three great-grandchildren, Makenna Eckelkamp, Logan Maune and Samantha Maune; in-laws, Marilyn Eckelkamp, Dixie Eckelkamp and Catherine Frankenberg; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Eckelkamp; son, Johnny Eckelkamp; his parents; siblings, Betty Bueker and husband Bob, Earl Eckelkamp, Jerome Eckelkamp, Gene Eckelkamp, and Geneva Witthaus and husband Wimpy; and in-laws, Dwaine Rembusch, Alice Lefholz and husband Sonny, and Laverne Peters and husband Rich.



Funeral services will be private.



Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Borgia Church.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





