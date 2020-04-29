The Missourian Obituaries
|
William Plackmann


1929 - 2020
William Plackmann Obituary
William Plackmann, 90, Washington, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

William, son of the late William John Plackmann and wife Augusta Wilhelmina, nee Webbink, was born Oct. 10, 1929, in Washington.

William is survived by two nephews, John and George Plackmann; one niece, Polly Piehler; other extended relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Daniel and Anna Plackmann.

Although a private man, William will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A private graveside service was held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 29, 2020
