Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
William R. Thornton

William R. Thornton Obituary
A fellowship for William R. Thornton, 88, Union, will be Tuesday, June 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to time of fellowship at the funeral home.
Mr. Thornton passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Lucinda G. Thornton, Union; one son, Joseph A. Thornton, Glendale; two daughters, Kendra Kay Thornton Bruno, Bellevue, Wash.; and Alanna B. Thornton and Gregg, Affton; many other relatives and friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on June 18, 2019
