William "Bill" R. Thornton, 88, Union, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Washington.



Bill, son of the late George Thornton and wife Blanche, nee Linn, was born Aug. 4, 1930, in Des Moines, Iowa. He received his education from Iowa State University. Bill was united in marriage to Lucinda Mullinax Sept. 30, 1981. Bill had several careers. He was a pharmaceutical salesman for 20 years with Marion Laboratories; real estate broker/general manager for Gundaker Realty for 15 years; owner of Shady Oaks Resort at Lake of the Ozarks; a co-pastor of the Greater Works Church in Eugene, Mo.; and then was a house husband in his retirement. Bill was an unforgettable kind of guy, always asking questions to get to know you.



Among his survivors are his wife, Lucinda G. Thornton, Union; his children, Kendra Kay Thornton Bruno, Bellevue, Wash., Joseph A. Thornton, Glendale, and Alanna B. Thornton-Gregg, Affton; four grandchildren, Charlee Marie, Judah Wayne, Sophia Jo and Lorelai Lucy; three nieces; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his son, William Thornton Jr.; his parents; and one sister, Margie Ann Thornton.



Everyone will gather together for fellowship and to honor Bill Tuesday, June 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with visiting hours from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on June 22, 2019